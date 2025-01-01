Tiny Desk Radio comes to KCLU

You asked for it, and we’re delivering!

KCLU is excited to bring NPR’s Tiny Desk Radio to the Tri-Counties in addition to several new shows, including new pop culture and science programs.

Tiny Desk Radio is an hour-long program of performances, interviews, and behind-the-scenes stories taken from the viral internet series, and hosts Bobby Carter and Anamaria Sayre share how these memorable moments came together. You’ll hear world-class musicians from pop, jazz, classical, Americana, hip-hop, R&B, and more stripping down their sound for a concert series unlike anything else on the radio, every Saturday night at 7 as part of an evening of music programs.

Right after Tiny Desk Radio at 8, discover fresh sounds on All Songs Considered , NPR’s flagship program for music discovery, artist interviews, and conversations with friends and fellow music lovers. At 8:30, dive into culture and rhythm with Alt.Latino , which introduces us to new artists shaping the sound of Latin music.

At 9, Live Wire with host Luke Burbank artfully blends unpredictable conversation, live music, and original comedy from all types of cultural talent and creative minds, from emerging artists to established acts.

Finish up your Saturday nights with two hours of World Cafe at 10, featuring new and significant music and the artists who create it. World Cafe spans an array of genres, including singer-songwriter, classic rock, indie rock, Americana, alt-country, blues, world music, R&B, and soul.

Along with fun music shows on Saturday night, we’re also bringing you more shows about science, discovery, and wonder.

We’ve heard from so many of you who wanted to listen to Science Friday but couldn’t due to work or school, so we’ve added it on Saturday afternoons. Hear SciFri at its original time of 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, or from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

At 4 p.m. on Saturday, Unexpected Elements from the BBC goes beyond the everyday to discover a goldmine of scientific stories and connections from around the globe. Find the answers to all those questions of science that have puzzled people around the world – and maybe have your own questions answered as well!

Another new program with a global perspective is Milk Street Radio , which travels the world to discover how food and cooking are changing lives and cultures. Hear it Sunday afternoon at 4, right after Travel with Rick Steves .

And catch up on the latest arts and pop culture Sunday evenings with It’s Been a Minute/Wild Card with Rachel Martin, Bullseye with Jesse Thorn, which offers compelling conversations with the most talked-about and on-the-rise guests in pop culture today, Fresh Air Weekend , and the Arts Hour from the BBC.

