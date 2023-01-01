Weeknights from 10-11pm

The place where public radio listeners get their first “before they were famous” look at emerging musicians and connect deeply with legendary performers. A one-hour program featuring new and significant music and the artists who create it, World Cafe spans an array of genres including singer-songwriter, classic rock, indie rock, Americana, alt-country, blues, world music, R&B and soul.

World Cafe Host Raina Douris is an award-winning radio personality and has interviewed artists like Bruce Springsteen, Barbra Streisand, Questlove and Brandi Carlile. Raina and contributing World Cafe host Kallao present a carefully curated music mix along with the central element of each daily show: an intimate conversation with an artist focusing on their craft, songwriting, and inspirations, combined with an exclusive musical performance.