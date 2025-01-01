Saturdays at 7 p.m.

For the past 16 years, NPR has hosted some of the world’s greatest musicians behind that desk. From discovery acts from every genre under the sun to the biggest, most legendary names, it’s become a rite of passage for great artists to perform at the Desk with their unique, intimate performances. Tiny Desk Concerts are now available on the radio! Think of Tiny Desk Radio like a music discovery engine and a VIP venue for your ears. It’s where you’ll hear Tiny Desk performances from some of the most iconic artists of our time.