Search Query
Show Search
Home
Local News
California Coast News
Arts & Culture
Economy
Environment
Science & Technology
KCLU Mom
California Coast News
Arts & Culture
Economy
Environment
Science & Technology
KCLU Mom
Programs
Schedule/Grid
Programs A-Z
Downloadable Schedule
Schedule/Grid
Programs A-Z
Downloadable Schedule
Podcast
KCLU App
Support
Pledge Online
Update Existing Sustaining Membership
Fenton News Endowment
Planned Giving
Vehicle Donations
Real Estate Donations
Sponsors
Pledge Online
Update Existing Sustaining Membership
Fenton News Endowment
Planned Giving
Vehicle Donations
Real Estate Donations
Sponsors
Sponsorship
Frequencies
Calendar
List of Events
Submit An Event
List of Events
Submit An Event
About Us
The KCLU Team
Advisory Board
Contact Us
Coverage Map
History
Compliance
Privacy Policy
The KCLU Team
Advisory Board
Contact Us
Coverage Map
History
Compliance
Privacy Policy
2024
Menu
Show Search
Search Query
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On Air
Now Playing
KCLU Stream
All Streams
Home
Local News
California Coast News
Arts & Culture
Economy
Environment
Science & Technology
KCLU Mom
California Coast News
Arts & Culture
Economy
Environment
Science & Technology
KCLU Mom
Programs
Schedule/Grid
Programs A-Z
Downloadable Schedule
Schedule/Grid
Programs A-Z
Downloadable Schedule
Podcast
KCLU App
Support
Pledge Online
Update Existing Sustaining Membership
Fenton News Endowment
Planned Giving
Vehicle Donations
Real Estate Donations
Sponsors
Pledge Online
Update Existing Sustaining Membership
Fenton News Endowment
Planned Giving
Vehicle Donations
Real Estate Donations
Sponsors
Sponsorship
Frequencies
Calendar
List of Events
Submit An Event
List of Events
Submit An Event
About Us
The KCLU Team
Advisory Board
Contact Us
Coverage Map
History
Compliance
Privacy Policy
The KCLU Team
Advisory Board
Contact Us
Coverage Map
History
Compliance
Privacy Policy
serial killer
Local News
Key to solving mystery surrounding identity of 1992 murder victim may come from Santa Barbara County
Lance Orozco
The woman was victim of a serial killer. Her remains were found in Riverside County. DNA evidence links her to Santa Barbara County.
Listen
•
4:38