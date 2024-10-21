2024
California Coast News

Judge rules there's enough evidence for man to stand trial for Ventura County cold case murders

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published October 21, 2024 at 5:41 PM PDT
Ventura County prosecutors say 73-year-old Warren Luther Alexander is a serial killer who murdered three women in Ventura County, and a fourth in North Carolina.
Ventura County District Attorney's Office
Ventura County prosecutors say 73-year-old Warren Luther Alexander is a serial killer who murdered three women in Ventura County, and a fourth in North Carolina.

Killings took place nearly a half century ago. DNA evidence led to arrest of Mississippi man.

A judge has ruled here is enough evidence for a man to stand trial for a trio of cold case murders in Ventura County from the 1970’s.

Warren Luther Alexander is accused of the 1977 strangulation deaths of Kimberly Ann Fritz, Velvet Ann Sanchez, and Lorraine Ann Rodriguez. At the time, investigators say a killer was targeting sex workers in the Oxnard and Port Hueneme areas. But, the case went cold. 

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Cold Case Unit began re-examining the case in February of 2023. They resubmitted DNA evidence from the murders to the national database, and got a hit.

The Mississippi man was being held in North Carolina for a different murder case.

He was extradited to California. Alexander pled not guilty in August to a series of charges from the California murders.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
