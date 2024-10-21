Judge rules there's enough evidence for man to stand trial for Ventura County cold case murders

A judge has ruled here is enough evidence for a man to stand trial for a trio of cold case murders in Ventura County from the 1970’s.

Warren Luther Alexander is accused of the 1977 strangulation deaths of Kimberly Ann Fritz, Velvet Ann Sanchez, and Lorraine Ann Rodriguez. At the time, investigators say a killer was targeting sex workers in the Oxnard and Port Hueneme areas. But, the case went cold.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Cold Case Unit began re-examining the case in February of 2023. They resubmitted DNA evidence from the murders to the national database, and got a hit.

The Mississippi man was being held in North Carolina for a different murder case.

He was extradited to California. Alexander pled not guilty in August to a series of charges from the California murders.