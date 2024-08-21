2024
Man charged with trio of 1970's murders in Ventura County pleads not guilty to killings

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published August 21, 2024 at 9:56 PM PDT
Ventura County prosecutors say 73-year-old Warren Luther Alexander is a serial killer who murdered three women in Ventura County, and a fourth in North Carolina.
Prosecutors say DNA evidence led to arrest of the now 73-year-old man.

A Mississippi man has entered not guilty pleas to three first degree murder charges stemming from cold case murders which occurred in the 1970’s in Ventura County.

Warren Luther Alexander is accused of the 1977 strangulation killings of Kimberly Carol Fritz, Velvet Ann Sanchez, and Lorraine Ann Rodriguez. Detectives were unable to solve the cases at the time. But, in 2023 they resubmitted DNA evidence from the murders, and they say it led them to Alexander.

He was arrested this month in North Carolina, where he was awaiting trial for another cold case murder. Alexander was then extradited to Ventura County.

Prosecutors say they are seeking life in prison without the possibility of parole for the 73-year-old man. They say because of his age, and the age of some of the witnesses seeking the death penalty isn’t practical in this case.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
