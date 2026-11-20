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After more than eight years and 6 billion miles in space, a joint European-Japanese mission known as BepiColombo is finally reaching its destination. On November 21, the probe will fire its main engine to go into orbit around Mercury. Joe Palca reports.

JOE PALCA, BYLINE: To reach Mercury, BepiColombo basically had to slow down to keep from falling directly into the sun. To do that, it flew by Earth once, Venus twice and Mercury itself six times, using the gravity of those planets to reduce its speed.

IGNACIO CLERIGO: We are approaching the planet with a very slow speed.

PALCA: Ignacio Clerigo is the spacecraft operations manager for BepiColombo. He says the spacecraft is traveling about 670 miles per hour, a crawl in interplanetary terms. That slow speed makes his life a little bit less stressful as the day for entering Mercury orbit approaches.

CLERIGO: If something does not work as expected, we still have a chance to come back and to try a second time.

PALCA: Clerigo says BepiColombo will fire its engines a total of 16 times over the coming weeks to adjust its orbit so it can fulfill its scientific mission. Among other things, Clerigo says...

CLERIGO: Bepi will - should (ph) be the first mission to really have a closer - very close look to the south part of Mercury.

PALCA: Scientists have a lot of questions about mercury. For example, they'd like to know more about its weird chemistry, why it has such a weak magnetic field, why it has such a large metallic core and why the planet appears to be shrinking. BepiColombo should provide some answers. Anne Pommier at the Carnegie Institution is one of the scientists on the BepiColombo mission.

ANNE POMMIER: We also have instruments that will help detect ice that has been detected in some craters.

PALCA: Pommier says scientists were surprised that ice could form on a planet so close to the sun.

POMMIER: The unique characteristics of Mercury make it really a fascinating planet to study right now.

PALCA: Pommier says a better understanding of Mercury should help scientists figure out how planets around other stars formed.

POMMIER: And if we want to really understand exoplanets in other solar systems, we need to understand our own solar system works first.

PALCA: The scientific results should start rolling in next spring.

For NPR News, I'm Joe Palca.

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