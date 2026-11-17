MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

The resignation of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has shaken Silicon Valley.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Yeah. Some of the big voices in the tech world are calling for the chipmaker's board of directors to bring Huang back. President Trump said he agrees with them.

MARTIN: NPR's Shannon Bond was at a gathering of Silicon Valley leaders on Monday and is with us now to tell us more about it. Good morning, Shannon.

SHANNON BOND, BYLINE: Good morning.

MARTIN: So I imagine that Jensen Huang was a major topic of conversation. What did people have to say?

BOND: Yeah. This really was the talk of the town at Semafor Silicon Valley & The World conference, and this was the question everyone got onstage, starting with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.

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UNIDENTIFIED MODERATOR: Do you think he should? Do you think Jensen should come back?

SAM ALTMAN: I don't think I know enough to answer that question.

BOND: Altman went on to say he considers Huang a hero, but that heroes have flaws. And he said he felt, quote, "personal strong empathy" for the situation because Altman himself was ousted by OpenAI's board back in 2023. Now, of course, Michel, that was very different circumstances, and Altman was reinstated after a week.

But this was the tone we heard from a lot of high-profile AI and venture capital leaders. There was praise for Huang as a visionary for the big role he and Nvidia have played in the AI boom, but many were careful not to give a definitive opinion on whether Huang should be leading Nvidia.

MARTIN: So what is fueling the sentiment that Huang should come back as CEO?

BOND: Well, you know, here in Silicon Valley, there is a lot of deference to and belief in founders, and Huang is a founder. So there's this online petition urging the board to reinstate him. It has more than 160,000 names on it. Now, some of those signatures may not be real. But look; Elon Musk says he signed it. And then there's Brad Gerstner of Altimeter Capital, a major investor in Nvidia. He wrote an open letter to Nvidia's board asking it to take time to investigate and keep all its options open. And at Monday's conference, Gerstner said that Huang had been convicted in the court of public opinion when all of the facts aren't yet known.

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BRAD GERSTNER: We don't want rushes to judgment. We don't want political pressure from the left or the right to force a board into action before we've even taken the time to turn over the cards and learn what was done.

BOND: And I heard again and again yesterday just how important people feel Nvidia is to the economy and to national security.

MARTIN: Although, of course, national security is a factor in why Huang is in the situation that he's in.

BOND: That's right.

MARTIN: So are these calls getting any traction with Nvidia's board?

BOND: There's no sign of that yet. It is ultimately the board's decision. Now, the board's announced an investigation into all of this, including that the woman that Huang admitted having an affair with may have been a Chinese intelligence asset and questions over whether China was getting access to the most advanced Nvidia chips. You know, The New York Times and other outlets have reported U.S. officials believe this woman was recruited by China's top spy agency. But I should say NPR has not independently confirmed those reports.

MARTIN: What are you watching for next?

BOND: Well, further fallout for American AI policy. So on Monday, the Commerce Department announced a new rule designed to make it harder for China to access top chips. That would close this loophole that this scandal has put a spotlight on. And then last night, the Justice and Commerce Department confirmed they are conducting a criminal investigation into whether Megaspeed, the Singapore-based company Nvidia was working with, was funneling restricted chips into China. And then while we wait to see who becomes Nvidia's permanent CEO, the company reports earnings this afternoon. So we'll hear publicly for the first time from its chief financial officer, who is serving as interim CEO.

MARTIN: That is NPR's Shannon Bond. Shannon, thank you.

BOND: Thanks, Michel. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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