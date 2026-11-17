MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Since President Trump returned to office, he and his Republican allies have moved aggressively to eliminate diversity, equity and inclusion programs across government and the private sector. After Democrats won resoundingly in this month's midterms, California Democrat Congressman Ro Khanna posted this video.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

RO KHANNA: Tonight, DEI is back as America celebrated diversity and inclusion.

MARTIN: So what could the midterms be signaling about the future of DEI? NPR's Adrian Florido reports.

ADRIAN FLORIDO, BYLINE: As a consultant, Lily Zheng helps companies develop programs to improve workplace diversity. Since last year, Zheng has watched most companies retreat from the work, in some cases to do it more quietly and others ending it altogether.

LILY ZHENG: It was fear of retribution. It was fear of political and regulatory pressure.

FLORIDO: But since Democrats prevailed in the midterms, Zheng says there's been a noticeable vibe shift.

ZHENG: Some of my colleagues who have been doing this work with a lower profile have expressed relief, maybe, that now they don't have to be tiptoeing on eggshells, likely.

FLORIDO: It's based on a sense, Zheng says, maybe just a hope that newly empowered Democrats will find ways to rein in Republican attacks that have had a chilling effect on DEI work.

ANTONIO INGRAM: I think, with this new political landscape, that chilling effect is thawing out.

FLORIDO: Antonio Ingram is an attorney with the NAACP Legal Defense Fund. He says the president's Republican allies in Congress have helped foster a culture of fear around DEI, summoning the leaders of universities, companies and nonprofits to hostile hearings.

INGRAM: To cross-examine them and to intimidate them from continuing to do the work they're doing to create a multiracial democracy. And now we have people who are going to be pro-civil rights in control of those committee hearings.

FLORIDO: But DEI experts that NPR spoke with said institutions are unlikely to quickly jump right back into diversity work, much less promote it publicly. Shaun Harper runs the Race and Equity Center at the University of Southern California. He's hopeful organizations will find their way back to DEI work. But after watching so many retreat from it so quickly, he says...

SHAUN HARPER: I don't expect them to overnight flip on a switch and, you know, declare that DEI is back.

FLORIDO: One reason is that President Trump still controls the federal agencies that have used threats of funding cuts and lawsuits to try to force institutions to end DEI programs. In a statement to NPR, White House spokeswoman Allison Schuster called DEI policies, quote, "racist and destructive." The White House accused President Biden of letting them run rampant and said Trump was elected with a mandate to end these policies. Still, in states that have followed the president's lead on DEI, it seems clear that the midterm Democratic wins could usher in a significant shift, like in Texas.

LILIANA GARCES: That pressure to remove certain readings from your classroom or self-censor is just not going to be as strong.

FLORIDO: Liliana Garces is professor of education at the University of Texas at Austin. She's been studying the impact of state restrictions on DEI programs and race-based curricula. After Republican leaders in Texas banned diversity programs at public universities, she interviewed administrators implementing the bans on their college campuses. And she found that because of the political climate, many feared being accused of not complying.

GARCES: There was a lot of uncertainty about the consequences, which meant that administrators were applying the law in very restrictive ways and prohibiting programs that weren't even covered by the law.

FLORIDO: Texans this month elected a Democratic governor, a Democratic attorney general and a Democratic majority in the State House of Representatives. Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa has said she will not engage in culture wars.

Adrian Florido, NPR News. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.