Russ Maloney joined KCLU in 2022 as the Director of Programming and Operations, overseeing all programming and day-to-day technical operations for KCLU. Since June 2024, you hear Russ every morning providing news, traffic, and weather info for the Tri-Counties as KCLU’s local Morning Edition host.

He has an extensive background in both public and commercial radio and TV, including roles as an on-air host for both music and talk programs, program director, sports play-by-play announcer, and technical engineer. Russ also spent 13 years at the University of Indianapolis as Program Director for the university’s radio station and cable television channel, in addition to teaching media courses and mentoring the next generation of broadcasters.

Russ earned his undergraduate degree in Radio and Television from Butler University and his Master of Science in Radio/TV/Film from Indiana State University, focusing on the effect of radio consolidation on the decreasing diversity of radio programming. He enjoys wine, cooking (not well), and baseball, and he’s an aficionado of obscure 80s music. Russ lives in Ventura County with his wife Lynn and their two adorable (and properly spoiled) cats.

You can reach Russ at russmaloney@kclu.org