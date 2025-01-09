New wildfire in Southeastern Ventura County

Ventura County fire crews are fighting a brush fire near the border of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties.

The fire started near the Victory Trail Head and was reported around 2:40p.m.

An Evacuation Warning has been issued to residents in the Oak Park area near Kanan Road and Agoura Road, east of Kanan Road to Deer Hill Road. Ventura County officials have also issued an Evacuation Warning for all residents of Bell Canyon.

An Evacuation Order is also in place north of highway 101 in Los Angeles County from Forest Cove Lane in Agoura Hills east to Valley Circle Blvd in Woodland Hills.

As of 5 p.m., the fire is estimated at nearly 800 acres and is 0% contained.