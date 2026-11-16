SACHA PFEIFFER, HOST:

James Bond has been played by Sean Connery, Roger Moore, Daniel Craig and now British actor Robert Pattinson.

(SOUNDBITE OF MONTY NORMAN'S "THE JAMES BOND THEME")

PFEIFFER: Rumors had been flying about who will play 007 next, and Amazon shared the casting news today. Many people have opinions about this, and NPR critic Glen Weldon joins me now to talk about his. Hi, Glen.

GLEN WELDON, BYLINE: Hi, Sacha.

PFEIFFER: What did you think when you heard this?

WELDON: I mean, it's an interesting choice. It's a bit puzzling too. I mean, Pattinson always seemed to me like a character actor who got stuck with a leading man's face, you know?

PFEIFFER: (Laughter).

WELDON: His first big role, of course, was hunky teen heartthrob Cedric Diggory in the "Harry Potter" franchise. Then he went on to play a broody teen heartthrob vampire in the "Twilight" films. And he certainly got the looks of an old-school Hollywood leading man, you know, the facial symmetry, the cheek bones you could cut glass with. But he is kind of a weirdo, and I say that admiringly. If you see him in films like "The Lighthouse" or "The Odyssey" or "Mickey 17," where he plays different clones of himself, he really seems like somebody who likes to dig in and serve up big, quirky, offbeat performances. Like, here he is in "Mickey 17."

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "MICKEY 17")

ROBERT PATTINSON: (As Mickey Barnes) The whole body printing and memory transplanting thing, to be honest, was so ridiculously ahead of its time that it caused so many, like, ethical fights and religious, blah, blah, blah, that it was actually banned on Earth, and they only allow it now in outer space for expendables like me.

WELDON: He's making a lot of big, weird choices in that movie. And that's not something anyone has ever said about a James Bond movie. That's the puzzling part. I mean, I think he'd make a great Bond villain, but he's going to be Bond.

PFEIFFER: So this is an actor whose career is a mixture of quirky indies, like the ones you just said, and then you have blockbuster franchises. I mean, he's our current live-action Batman. So when you envision Robert Pattinson as Bond, how do you think he'll do in this role?

WELDON: Well, you know, in interviews, Pattinson has talked about how uncomfortable he got with the kind of fame that the "Twilight" series kind of thrust upon him. You got the sense that he was chafing against the confines that a role in a big Hollywood franchise comes with, but he keeps going back to franchises. Now, I suspect that's just the way the world works now. Blockbusters still drive the economy of Hollywood, and he plays a Batman or a James Bond, so he can go off between those pictures and make something like "Primetime" this year, where he played "To Catch A Predator" host Chris Hansen with a hilarious, kind of lizard-like intensity. So it's a one for them, one for me. That's just the new normal.

PFEIFFER: When this casting announcement was made today, the producer said that they see Pattinson as the perfect Bond for our times. Of course they might say that. But what do you think they mean by our times?

WELDON: Yeah.

PFEIFFER: And what do you think this means for where they want to take the 007 franchise?

WELDON: I mean, it's hard to say. James Bond is one of those roles that so much of it is on rails - right? - just kind of comes with the tux. What do we know about him? He's hot. He's suave. He gets beat up. He's got cars, gadgets and women.

PFEIFFER: (Laughter).

WELDON: This character is enough of a cipher that an actor can bring pretty much anything they want, and they won't hurt the brand - because it is a brand. I mean, it's more commercial property than an acting role. You could argue that the character itself is kind of a dinosaur, a holdover from a past era of Hollywood, but these movies do well. They're packed with action and stunts and cool-looking cars. They do get butts in seats. And so even though, spoiler, Sacha, they did kill off James Bond in "No Time To Die" back in 2021 - the ironically titled "No Time To Die" - they were never going to let him stay dead. I mean, the shareholders wouldn't allow that.

PFEIFFER: So, Glen, in your perfect critic's dream world, what kind of James Bond will Robert Pattinson be?

WELDON: I don't know. I hope we see some of Robert Pattinson the kind of squirrely character actor peeking out from behind the gun once in a while. I mean, let's let Bond get freaky and offbeat and idiosyncratic. Certainly the Bond in Ian Fleming's novels is a true sociopath, and the movies have always kind of sanded that down a bit. But now he's going to be played by an actor who always seemed to me like that kid back in high school who got a little too excited about dissecting the frog, you know?

PFEIFFER: (Laughter).

WELDON: Something was off about that kid. And now that kid is all grown up, and he has a license to kill. I mean, I'd watch that movie.

PFEIFFER: Robert Pattinson as James Bond coming soon to theaters near us. That is Glen Weldon, a critic on NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour podcast. Glen, thank you.

WELDON: Thank you.

(SOUNDBITE OF MONTY NORMAN'S "THE JAMES BOND THEME") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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