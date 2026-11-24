It's a modern Christmas love story, complete with twinkling lights, bells, romance and a little Hollywood magic. And a new Netflix Christmas movie, which is released Tuesday, was filmed in in Ventura County.

"We shot in Santa Paula," explained the film's producer, Autumn Federici. "The downtown of Santa Paula is so quaint and cozy and lovely."

Federici says Santa Paula was a special place to film because they got such a warm welcome.

"We just knocked on doors like, 'hey, can we film in front of your store? Can we film in your store, can you film in your restaurant?' And the community was welcoming and they were so generous with their time and space and energy and kept doors open while we filmed," she told KCLU.

"They just went right along with it and so you get to see like downtown Santa Paula."

Other scenes for the movie, which is called All For Christmas, were shot at a red barn in Santa Paula.

What makes a Christmas movie appealing?

"The rest of the year, you're struggling and you're stressed and you've had it," said Federici. "Christmas movies come out and you are like, 'I am ready for this happiness'.

"I think what people love about these is that unexpected meeting somebody. So I think for the most of the viewers, that meet-cute that happens within the first 10 minutes, that's the tone of whether you are going to stay with these characters or if you are going to change the channel. So the meet-cute is almost everything in these films."

"They're kind of all very similar stories with different backdrops and different career choices, but they always make you happy. They always leave you with a feeling of joy and holidays and Christmas and love. And it's like, what more can we ask for during the season? And I think that women just love these films and men too. It's funny, my father-in-law is a retired colonel in the Air Force and he watches more Christmas movies than anybody I know!"

For a town that's not usually transformed into a Hollywood film set, the production offers a chance for Santa Paula to be part of the story. And perhaps it'll bring a little Christmas tourism, as viewers look for familiar streets, shops and locations after watching.

All for Christmas premieres on Netflix on November 24.