It is talking about his eldest daughter’s 18th birthday that brings 47-year-old Luis to tears.

That wasn't a day of joyous celebration. Instead, it was the day she was separated away from him and her younger siblings, as the Ventura County family were held inside the notorious Dilley detention center in Texas.

"When my daughter turned 18, they separated us," he told KCLU.

He has four children and his youngest daughter is 12. She’s here helping to translate our conversation. She’s gentle and softly spoken and as we are talking, and she tells me that adult male cleaners at the facility walked in on her when she was taking a shower.

"When I was showering, they didn't knock, and they just went inside the bathroom. Men. They didn't knock, they just opened the door," she explained. "My sister, she was in the other bathroom and she was getting her clothes on. Also, I got depressed. I was crying and I didn't want to eat. I didn't want to do anything because I was depressed about what was happening."

There are other reports of this happening to young girls detained at Dilley, the only detention center in the country that holds children. It is under scrutiny as part of a new digital ad from FWD.US that features Luis and joins calls for it to close. Luis says it’s a jail, and not suitable for children.

"It's a jail. They try to disguise it as a center but it is a jail," said Luis.

"There are cameras, guards, extreme security. You're always being watched. Even if you go to the bathroom and you're there for more than 10 or 15 minutes, they're already at the door. They think you might escape. If they see anything suspicious, they come and check the room, the ceilings, the beds, everything.

"It's a prison. It's not suitable for children."

Luis describes dirty drinking water, inedible food, and lights being on for 24 hours a day at Dilley.

"The water was dirty. The food was really bad. It was frozen food. There was no privacy. We slept with the lights on.

"I got sick. For the first time, I was passing blood when I went to the bathroom. We lived through the worst conditions we have ever experienced, worse than in our own country. It horrible. And after three months, it just got worse," he told KCLU.

How did they end up in one of the most notorious detention centers in the country? Luis was doing things the so-called 'right way'. He is seeking asylum from Nicaragua after speaking out against the authoritarian government there, and went to a routine immigration check-in, in Camarillo, to renew his work permit. He was detained, along with the children’s mother, and he was told to put the children in an Uber to meet them there.

"I was so afraid. I didn't know what to do. They didn't even give me time to call a lawyer," he said.

They were transferred to Dilley in South Texas.

Children are routinely detained at Dilley for longer than the guideline 20 days. Luis and his 4 children were held for three months—90 days. Their mother, he says, was deported to Nicaragua.

Luis meanwhile, lost everything they had so far.

"We lost all our furniture, our clothes. We lost our jobs. We lost everything. My credit was ruined. I had to find another apartment. Other people helped me. We had a life there. We had furniture, beds, everything. We lost it all," he said.

He shows me his ankle tag, a condition of his release.

"It's like a punishment, I can't turn it off," said Luis.

Caroline Feraday / KCLU He has to wear an ankle tag as a condition of his release

He’s now working two jobs to rebuild what little they had.

"In the mornings, I work in a factory making airplane screws. In the afternoons, I work in a restaurant preparing salads, desserts, and sandwiches," he said.

At their apartment in Simi Valley, for a time they had to all sleep in one room. They now have a table, and hanging on the wall is the only picture—it’s the paint handprints of his kids.

"This is a new beginning for us," said Luis.

"What does your dad mean to you?" I ask his youngest daughter.

"Everything....he is like a mom to me."

We reached out to CoreCivic, who operates the Dilley Detention Center and they said some staff were removed from duty and terminated after the shower incident. They said they provide three nutritious meals a day, and directed other questions about the length of their detention to an ICE spokesperson.

Luis does have a Go Fund Me set up to help get him and his family back on their feet.