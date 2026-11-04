California gives props a thumbs up...or down

Note: These results are being updated.

There are some pretty significant choices on the ballot about what kind of state California wants to be. From how it pays for services, how it protects the environment, and how it makes decisions about who gets to vote. We'll help make sense of it all as the results come in.

Proposition 40 – Billionaire wealth tax TBC

This is the big one for California’s billionaires. Prop 40 would impose a one-time five per cent tax on the net worth of billionaires living in the state at the start of this year, with most of the money going to healthcare.



YES: 44.4%

NO: 55.6%

Proposition 41 – Tax and spending rules TBC

Prop 41 is part of that same wealth-tax fight. It would tighten the rules around how certain tax revenues are counted and require more auditing of programs funded by special taxes.



YES: 47.5%

NO: 52.5%

Proposition 42 – Taxing personal property TBC

And Prop 42 takes aim at new taxes on personal wealth — including financial assets, investments and business interests. It could also have a bearing on whether that billionaire tax goes ahead.



YES: 54.3%

NO: 45.7%

Proposition 39 – Voter ID NO WINS

This is the voter ID measure. Prop 39 would require voters to show government-issued identification at polling places, and provide identifying details when voting by mail. Supporters say it builds confidence; critics say it could make voting harder.



YES: 41.4%

NO: 58.6%

Proposition 45 – Modify environmental review to expedite projects TBC

Prop 45 would speed up environmental reviews for certain projects, including housing, clean energy and transport. Supporters say California needs to get things built faster. Critics worry that could mean less public input and weaker environmental protections.



YES: 45.9%

NO: 54.1%

Proposition 3 – Extend high-income tax for school funding: YES WINS

Prop 3 would make permanent the higher income-tax rates paid by California’s wealthiest residents. The money helps fund schools and healthcare. Supporters say those services need it; opponents warn about driving high earners out of the state.



YES: 58.7%

NO: 41.3%

Proposition 44 – Community clinics: NO WINS

Prop 44 would require nonprofit community health clinics to spend at least 90 per cent of their revenue on their charitable programs. Supporters say that means more money going to patients; critics say the rules could put clinics under pressure.



YES: 18.1%

NO: 81.9%

Proposition 43 – Local taxes: TBC

Prop 43 would make it harder for voters to approve certain local taxes. It raises the threshold for voter-led special taxes from a simple majority to two-thirds. Supporters call that a taxpayer protection; opponents say it could starve local services of funding.



YES: 45.1%

NO: 54.9%

Proposition 1 – Affordable housing: YES WINS

Prop 1 would authorize eleven-and-a-quarter billion dollars in state bonds for affordable housing, including rental homes, homeownership assistance and housing for veterans and farmworkers.



YES: 59.4%

NO: 40.6%

Proposition 2 – State rainy-day fund: YES WINS

Prop 2 is about saving for a rainy day. It would increase the amount California can keep in its budget reserve, helping the state cope with economic downturns and unpredictable tax revenues.



YES: 59.4%

NO: 40.6%

Proposition 37 – Homebuyer loans: YES WINS

Prop 37 would set up a home-loan program for eligible middle-income Californians, backed by up to twenty-five billion dollars in bonds. The loans would be repaid by the homeowners, rather than directly by taxpayers.



YES: 61%

NO: 39%

Proposition 38 – Medical research: TBC

Prop 38 would authorize eight-point-four billion dollars in bonds for immunology research — using the immune system to fight diseases including cancer, heart disease and Alzheimer’s. But the state would have to pay back the borrowing over time.



YES: 55.8%

NO: 44.2%

Proposition 4 – Public campaign financing: TBC

Prop 4 would allow state and local governments to use public money to help fund election campaigns. It doesn’t set up a program itself, but it would remove the current ban on doing so.



YES: 48%

NO: 52%

Proposition 5 – Recall elections: TBC

And finally, Prop 5 would change how California handles recall elections. Voters would decide whether to remove an elected official, but the replacement would be chosen later through a separate process.

