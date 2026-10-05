A Santa Barbara County winery is turning a devastating family cancer diagnosis into a way to help others

Kim Busch and her husband Andy run Folded Hills Winery in Santa Barbara County. In August 2023, Andy suffered a seizure at the family’s ranch and was diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.

"It changed everything overnight," said Kim. "Typically, survival rates are about 10 to 16 months for someone of his age. I never thought that this was going to happen. Andy's a strong, solid, unbelievably athletic guy, and that diagnosis was quite the shock — as any cancer diagnosis is."

Andy could no longer work, so Kim became a caregiver and an expert on his condition.

"How could you not be depressed?" shared Kim. "You're scrambling to find protocols and research, you're trying to find the right doctor, and then you're managing the chemo."

She noticed something else as they made regular trips to the hospital.

"What I noticed was people who were sitting by themselves with no loved one," said Kim. "Or maybe they came from five hours away, and they couldn't afford a hotel room or a flight. We heard stories of people who could no longer manage getting up to their second-floor bedrooms, and they needed a chairlift."

Kim decided to turn the diagnosis into an opportunity to help others. She launched Grapes for Glioblastoma , a non-profit that provides direct financial assistance to patients and their caregivers.

"The idea behind Grapes for Glioblastoma is to help these patients. It's very difficult on the family. It's very difficult for the caregiver. It's really difficult for a caregiver who is trying to maintain their job for their insurance. They're trying to juggle meals and housekeeping and driving and care. It's so, so difficult. That's what we're trying to do is just help a tiny, tiny bit," said Kim.

A 10% portion of every bottle sold now goes to Grapes for Glioblastoma, said Kim.

It might be an unusual wine pairing, but it’s a powerful one.