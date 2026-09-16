Santa Barbara County says no to new onshore oil and gas drilling

It’s a heated issue in Santa Barbara County focused on energy. It’s a proposal to ban the drilling of new onshore oil and gas wells in the county, as well as prohibiting the restart of previously abandoned onshore wells.

Supporters of the plan, like Janet Levins, say it will reduce pollution and help in efforts to eliminate the use of fossil fuels.

"No new wells," said Levins. "We are feeling the effects of climate change, and it is very dangerous."

But opponents like Andy Caldwell, with the business group COLAB, say a ban would actually increase pollution. He said more oil tankers would be coming to California to help meet the state’s energy needs.

"You're not reducing greenhouse gas emissions. You're just shifting them, and actually increasing them," said Caldwell.

Last year, Santa Barbara County Supervisors decided on a narrow 3-2 vote that they wanted the county to come up with a plan to ban new onshore oil and gas drilling, as well as the phaseout of existing facilities.

County staff members say they’ve identified 1,039 active oil and gas wells, as well as just over 1200 that are idle. Staff members told supervisors the phaseout of existing facilities would be difficult to accomplish. They told the board an environmental impact report is needed for the second part of their proposal, and it would be a three-year project.

So, the county broke the effort into two parts. The first part, the ban on new onshore drilling, is what the board looked at when it met in Santa Maria Tuesday.

About 50 people testified at the hearing on the issue. Tony Padilla is a longtime Orcutt resident who works in the oil industry.

"Orcutt was built on oil, and part of our story has been our economy. Our tax revenues pay for the parks, schools, and sports, the things that make our county great," said Padilla. "The county has a big financial gap. Taking away local revenue and jobs doesn't make sense.

The ban’s supporters said it’s an important step in Santa Barbara County’s efforts towards a cleaner and more sustainable energy future. Tia Cordell is with the Community Environmental Council.

"Time and time again, people say they want clean air, clean water, and a livable climate future. It's a future that's still within reach. It's also clear what our community doesn't want. No more fossil fuels, no more dirty oil extraction that causes air pollution and risks the health of our community and wildlife, and pumps carbon emissions into our atmosphere."

After hours of discussion, County Supervisors approved the new onshore oil and gas well ban on a 3-2 vote. Supervisors Laura Capps, Joan Hartmann, and Roy Less supported it, while Steve Lavagnino and Bob Nelson voted against it.

The ban blocks new drilling permits. But wells previously approved by the county can still be drilled.

Some opponents say they think oil companies will try to challenge the county’s decision in court.