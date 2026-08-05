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Ventura County Fair delivers rides, reptiles, and reminiscing

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published August 5, 2026 at 4:25 PM PDT
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU

The popular annual event ends this weekend.

From kiddie rides to thrill rides, potato fries to pig racing, the Ventura County Fair has been going full throttle for the past week. As you walk around the entertainment, you might notice there’s some entertainment that finds you.

"We're a strolling act. We're here with our life-size Axle the Dragon, Titan the T-Rex, and Big Blue the Velociraptor, explained Deanna Lukens from Dinos and Dragons, who is operating a baby T-Rex puppet.

"The kids love him because the kids actually think they're real. You know, it's my job to convince these kids that these things are real, and I work really hard at it," she said

"Dinosaurs are like matchbox cars. They just don't go away, you know? And so the kids love it. The adults love it, the elderly love it! It's just fun."

Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
Dinos and Dragons is one of the strolling acts at the fair that visitors can encounter.

The Chief Executive Officer of Ventura County Fairgrounds, Heidi Ortiz, said it’s bigger and better every year.

"This is going to be the best fair yet. So I welcome everybody to come out and enjoy the 2026 Ventura County Fair."

Many of the fair-goers say they remember coming as kids and are now here with their kids or even grandchildren.

"We've been coming to the fair for the last 20 years as a family. We absolutely love it. It's part of the Ventura County culture. We wouldn't miss it," said one.

"My daughter, she's just turned four, so she likes the pony rides," said another.

"I was born and raised here, so I've been coming since I was a little kid, so now that I have my kids here, I'm trying to let them experience the same thing," said another fair-goer.

The Ventura County Fair runs until Sunday and opens at noon daily.
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Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She's won LA Press Club's Southern California Audio Journalist of the Year Award four times, in 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2026.

Since joining the station she's also been awarded with 12 Golden Mikes, 9 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and five Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity, Use of Sound & more.

Caroline started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, London's number one station 95.8 Capital FM, and Sky News — and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for 13 years and is a duel American and British citizen...and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday