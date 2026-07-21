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California Coast News

Cross-border education program helps Ventura County migrant students thrive

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published July 21, 2026 at 4:33 PM PDT
The program is a collaboration between the Ventura County office of Education, the California Dept of Education and the Mexican government's education agency, to help to ensure educational barriers are reduced for underserved families
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
The program is a collaboration between the Ventura County office of Education, the California Dept of Education and the Mexican government's education agency, to help to ensure educational barriers are reduced for underserved families

The joint hosting of the World Cup may be over, but the USA and Mexico are teaming up to offer a unique binational education program in Ventura County for children of migrant farm workers.

A group of K-through-8th-grade students in Ventura County is singing a familiar song: If You're Happy And You Know It.

The words are in both English and Spanish, as they sing along.

The children of migrant farm workers were led in song by Areli Lopez, a teacher from Jalisco, Mexico. She’s one of four teachers visiting the county from Mexico to provide academic assistance, arts enrichment and supplemental support services to these students at three Ventura County elementary schools.

"My main purpose is to share my culture with the students," said Lopez.

"I have made some memory games about vocabulary, Mexican vocabulary, and difficult words. And also I have made some masks and flags, and I have taught my students the meaning of the colors of the flag. Also, they've made this wall of masks about the Día de Muertos. This is related to culture. We have this celebration, this tradition in Mexico. So they have the opportunity to learn about this," said Lopez.

A unique binational education program is taking place in Ventura County for children of migrant farm workers
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
A unique binational education program is taking place in Ventura County for children of migrant farm workers

The program is a collaboration between the Ventura County Office of Education, the California Department of Education, and the Mexican government's education agency to help ensure educational barriers are reduced for underserved families.

"Migrant Education is a federally funded program, and students who are identified to participate in the program, their families have to meet certain criteria, so they are working in agriculture or in fishing or in lumber or in nurseries, and they have made a move within the past three years that might provide a gap in education for their students," explained Mike Winters, the Director of Student Services at Ventura County Office of Education.

"Our program offers supplemental academic support in English language arts, math, and English language development," added Winters.

The curriculum focuses on more than standard academics, and includes teaching Mexican language, history, and traditions.

"Our bi-national program is a special program. We're working with seven school districts of Ventura County for our migrant ed summer school program. And then three of those districts, we have our bi-national programs. We have four guest teachers who we've brought over. They're all credentialed teachers from Mexico. They are offering our students also academic support, but also cultural enrichment through art, music, dance, and just really doing some great fun projects with the kids," said Winters.

The students have created a brightly decorated bull’s head from colorful tissue paper and a cardboard box, as part of learning about a traditional Mexican festivity where the bull charges at onlookers, and are delighting in playfully charging at each other.

It's just one example of how the three-week summer program blends academics with cultural enrichment for children of migrant agricultural workers in Ventura County.
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Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She's won LA Press Club's Southern California Audio Journalist of the Year Award four times, in 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2026.

Since joining the station she's also been awarded with 12 Golden Mikes, 9 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and five Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity, Use of Sound & more.

Caroline started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, London's number one station 95.8 Capital FM, and Sky News — and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for 13 years and is a duel American and British citizen...and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday