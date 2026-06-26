Firefighters host wildfire preparedness event at Ventura County museum

On a recent day, a Ventura County Air Unit helicopter flew low over the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley. As it dipped across a hillside next to the library, it dropped thousands of gallons of water, as if fighting a wildfire.

But there was no fire that day. It was a demonstration for hundreds of people on hand at the library’s Wildfire Safety Day, in conjunction with the Ventura County Fire Department .

The event included fire trucks, emergency response teams, and the Red Cross to raise awareness about wildfire preparedness.

"This actually started last year, after the Pacific Palisades and Altadena fires," said the library's Melissa Giller. "The Ventura County Fire Department reached out to us and said they were considering doing a Wildfire Safety Day, to be a community resource, and to help people understand Ready-Set-Go (the wildfire preparedness plan). We held the event last year, and it was so successful we agreed to do it annually."

She added that with the library surrounded by grass-covered hills, wildfire preparedness is something the museum takes seriously.

"Just a few months ago, there was a small brush fire near our parking lot, and the fire department came with this same helicopter, and did about four or five water drops, and got it out in about half an hour. Ventura County is filled with dry brush and high winds, so it's a place where fires can start. To learn how to be prepared is knowledge everyone should have."

One of the highlights for people at the event is getting a close-up look at Ventura County’s Firehawk helicopter. After doing a water drop demonstration, it landed on the back lawn of the library.

One attendee, ten-year-old Carter Pelton of Simi Valley, sported a junior firefighter helmet he received at the event. He was one of dozens of kids lined up to see the helicopter and firefighting gear.

"They have the American Red Cross, and a bunch of cool, fun stuff here," said Pelton. "They just landed the helicopter. I'm just happy to be here."

He already has an idea of what fire preparedness means.

"Plan," he said.

Firefighters say readiness events get people thinking about wildfire.

"We are always at risk in our community," said Andrew Dowd with the Ventura County Fire Department. "Wildfires can happen at any time. We have brush that's critically dry, we have wind, and we can see rapid fire growth. Preparedness and resilience is our continual message."