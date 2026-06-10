The price of malice: Additional $22 million in punitive damages awarded in Grossman civil trial

It took the jury at a Van Nuys court less than two days to decide the cost of Rebecca Grossman and her boyfriend Scott Erickson's actions both on the day Mark and Jacob Iskander were killed and afterwards.

Last week, the jury in the civil wrongful death trial found that both Grossman and Erickson acted with malice, opening the door to the punitive phase of the trial and further damages.

On Wednesday, that jury decided the additional financial penalty for the former couple, placing it at a higher level than the $21 million total suggested by the Iskander's attorney, Brian Panish.

Nancy Iskander Nancy and Karim Iskander with their sons, Mark, Jacob and Zachary

Nancy and Karim Iskander, and their surviving son, Zachary, were awarded an additional $22 million, bringing the total damages awarded to the family to more than $198 million.

The jury returned with a verdict awarding $21 million in punitive damages against Ms Grossman and $1.17 million against Erickson.

Last week, Nancy and Karim Iskander, and their surviving son, Zachary, were ordered to receive $176 million compensatory damages for the deaths of Mark and Jacob Iskander, who were 11 and 8 years old at the time they were struck and killed by Rebecca Grossman, who was driving at freeway speeds on Triunfo Canyon Road in Westlake Village after an afternoon drinking with boyfriend Scott Erickson.

Lost Hills Sheriff Rebecca Grossman's vehicle on the night of the fatal accident

The jury heard evidence of Erickson and Grossman's lies to investigators, and Ms Grossman and her husband Peter moving assets after the 2020 crash which claimed the lives of the young brothers.

Grossman's attorney Esther Holm maintained the boys' deaths were the result of "an unintended accident."

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Huey P. Cotton Jr., presiding over the case, thanked the jury for their time and service.

Grossman is serving 15 years to life in state prison after being found guilty in a 2024 criminal trial of second degree murder and hit and run.