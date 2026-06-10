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The price of malice: Additional $22 million in punitive damages awarded in Grossman civil trial

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published June 10, 2026 at 1:14 PM PDT
Rebecca Grossman (pictured January 2024) killed Mark and Jacob Iskander when she sped over the marked crosswalk they were using in Westlake Village, and left the scene
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
Rebecca Grossman killed Mark and Jacob Iskander when she struck them at high speeds on a crosswalk in Westlake Village in 2020

This verdict brings the total damages awarded to Westlake Village's Iskander family to more than $198 million for the 2020 deaths of two of their sons.

It took the jury at a Van Nuys court less than two days to decide the cost of Rebecca Grossman and her boyfriend Scott Erickson's actions both on the day Mark and Jacob Iskander were killed and afterwards.

Last week, the jury in the civil wrongful death trial found that both Grossman and Erickson acted with malice, opening the door to the punitive phase of the trial and further damages.

On Wednesday, that jury decided the additional financial penalty for the former couple, placing it at a higher level than the $21 million total suggested by the Iskander's attorney, Brian Panish.

Nancy and Karim Iskander with their sons, Mark, Jacob and Zachary
Nancy Iskander
Nancy and Karim Iskander with their sons, Mark, Jacob and Zachary

Nancy and Karim Iskander, and their surviving son, Zachary, were awarded an additional $22 million, bringing the total damages awarded to the family to more than $198 million.

The jury returned with a verdict awarding $21 million in punitive damages against Ms Grossman and $1.17 million against Erickson.

Last week, Nancy and Karim Iskander, and their surviving son, Zachary, were ordered to receive $176 million compensatory damages for the deaths of Mark and Jacob Iskander, who were 11 and 8 years old at the time they were struck and killed by Rebecca Grossman, who was driving at freeway speeds on Triunfo Canyon Road in Westlake Village after an afternoon drinking with boyfriend Scott Erickson.

Rebecca Grossman's vehicle on the night of the fatal accident
Lost Hills Sheriff
Rebecca Grossman's vehicle on the night of the fatal accident

The jury heard evidence of Erickson and Grossman's lies to investigators, and Ms Grossman and her husband Peter moving assets after the 2020 crash which claimed the lives of the young brothers.

Grossman's attorney Esther Holm maintained the boys' deaths were the result of "an unintended accident."

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Huey P. Cotton Jr., presiding over the case, thanked the jury for their time and service.

Grossman is serving 15 years to life in state prison after being found guilty in a 2024 criminal trial of second degree murder and hit and run.

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Local News california coast newscal coast news
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award for three consecutive years in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 12 Golden Mike Awards, 8 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity and Use of Sound.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for 13 years and is both an American and British citizen and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday