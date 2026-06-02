It's the summer of the hummer in Ventura!

Surrounded by large piñatas, shaped like red flowers — as piñata hummingbirds flutter in the wind above me — this is the start of a new immersive seasonal exhibit at the Ventura Botanical Gardens, celebrating hummingbirds.

These piñatas aren’t for smashing to pieces, but to celebrate these enchanting tiny pollinators and the flowers they feed from.

"Hummingbirds really love plants with kind of tubular red flowers," explained Joe Cahill, Executive Director of the Ventura Botanical Gardens. "Those are sort of their favorites. And those plants have evolved with hummingbirds, and they actually produce a different ratio of sugars that's more flavorful and attractive to hummingbirds. So there's a long history of hummingbirds co-evolving with these plants that have red flowers."

Caroline Feraday / KCLU Piñata display at the start of the Summer Hummerz at Ventura Botanical Gardens

Cahill starts off along the trail to show me the exhibits, nestled among the hundreds of thousands of plants at the gardens, which take up 107 acres — much of it on a steep hill behind City Hall.

"Many hummingbirds in different parts of the world, in the Americas, have more limited populations now, for a lot of the reasons that plants have limited populations now because of all the threats we have to habitat," said Cahill. "So housing, agriculture, forestry, mining, it's had a big impact on reducing the plants and the habitats that the hummingbirds rely on."

He stops by a little hut that we can go inside. Perched atop the hut is a large sculpture of a hummingbird.

"Here we have another element of the exhibit which is a giant nest with a hummingbird on top and inside we have a mural by local artist Andy Payton, and audio of different hummingbird sounds. He designed this mural so that it's all scaled for people to take selfies so that you get birds of certain sizes in the background behind you," said Cahill.

Caroline Feraday / KCLU A nest exhibit at Summer Hummerz at Ventura Botanical Gardens

Further up the pathway and we stop by a fiberglass sculpture of a hummingbird's head. Hidden inside is a video screen.

"We have these giant hummingbird heads that you can look into and they have interactive educational videos," said Cahill.

Visitor Carol Spaeth is here checking out one of the video displays and is delighted to interact with the trivia questions on the video.

"Amazing, the whole experience," enthused Spaeth. "Just so colorful and you can't help but feel happy when you're here, right?"

Caroline Feraday / KCLU Carol Spaeth checks out the videos in a hummingbird head Summer Hummerz at Ventura Botanical Gardens

Caroline Feraday / KCLU Summer Hummerz at Ventura Botanical Gardens

Caroline Feraday / KCLU Summer Hummerz at Ventura Botanical Gardens

There’s also a treasure hunt for kids and it’s hoped the exhibit will appeal to all ages.

"It is a wonderful space to learn about nature. It's a wonderful place to get together with family and friends. We have a lot of things for little ones like 'summerhummerz' right now. The gardens are completely community funded. So community envisioned, community built," explained Barbara Brown, who also works for the gardens.

The Summer Hummerz exhibition opens Tuesday, June 2 and runs to the end of August at Ventura Botanical Gardens.