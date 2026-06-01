Trio seeks Santa Barbara County Supervisorial seat open for the first time in 16 years

It’s a race to fill a Santa Barbara County supervisorial seat that’s wide open for the first time in 16 years. Fifth District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino is retiring, after four terms representing northern Santa Barbara County.

Three people with long histories of public service are seeking the post. Maribel Aguilera, Cory Bantilan and Ricardo Valencia are all hoping to become the region’s next county supervisor.

Maribel Aguilera is an attorney and Santa Maria City Council member. She talked about why she’s running for the Fifth District seat.

"I grew up in the district. I've lived in really hard times. My parents came from Mexico, looking for a better life, and picked strawberries," said Aguilera. I picked strawberries as a child. My dad used to pick me up from school, kindergarten was a half day, and I used to go to the fields. So, I know what hard work means. That's why I decided to run for office, because it's not about me. It's about the families who are in this district who need real representation."

Aguilera talked about her top priority if elected. "I want to make life more affordable. I want to work with the developers and the skilled trades, the plumbers and pipefitters and carpenters to build housing for families that they can actually afford. I'm not talking about low income housing. I'm talking about affordable housing, so that kids, parents, and seniors can continue to call this community their home. People are getting priced out."

Cory Bantilan has been the Fifth District Supervisor’s Chief of Staff for 15 years. Before that, he served as an aid to a State Senator in the region. He talked about what he’s running for the seat.

"I'm running to help people," said Bantilan. "The county is a very big system, it's an over $1.6 billion dollar budget, 4,000 employees, more than 20 departments. It's kind of a maze for people to get through, and I want to help making it easer for folks to start a business, to get services from the county, to get a permit. There's a lot of work to be done. I think I've got the experience to do it. I know the issues, I know the people, and I know how to get things done at the county."

What is Bantilan’s top priority if elected? "The first thing I want to tackle is something that's pretty easy," said Bantilan. "It's term limits. It's probably not the answer most folks were expecting, but I think it's a very doable thing. Folks have stated they want term limits at the local level, as well as at the national level. I don't see it happening at the national level. I think it's something I can deliver on (locally)."

Ricardo Valencia is a longtime Santa Maria High School teacher, and a Santa Maria-Bonita School District Board of Trustees member. He talked about why he’s seeking the post.

"I'm running because families on the Central Coast are struggling. They're struggling to pay for groceries, they're struggling to afford housing, to be able to buy or rent. Our families are struggling to afford child care. I know what that's like personally, and I don't wish that on anyone, and so this campaign is about insuring that the people of Guadalupe and Santa Maria can live with dignity though higher wages, affordable child care, and insuring that our communities are protected, and not being attacked by ICE."

What is Valencia's top priority if elected? "Number one on the list is housing affordability," said Valencia. "We know that many of our families are struggling to be able to pay the rent, or to be able to buy on the Central Coast. want to make sure we use county-owned land to invest in affordable housing at every income level."

Why do each of them think they are most qualified for the seat?

"I have the distinction of being the only candidate who lived in both Guadalupe and in Santa Maria," said Valencia. "I also have the distinction of having been the candidate that's lived here since 1997."

Bantilan talked about why he thinks he’s best qualified for the supervisorial seat. "I would say experience. I could start on day one. and I just mentioned how big the county is, how complicated it is. We've seen folks come in from other elected positions, and it takes (them) a year or two to really understand how the county works. I wouldn't have that time I would need."

And, Aguilera talked about why she thinks she’s most qualified for the post. "I will be ready to go on day one. I've been sitting on the City Council for the City of Santa Maria for three and a half years, So, I understand how to govern a city. Prior to that, I sat on the Planning Commission, and on top of that I run a law practice where I understand how to navigate laws and policies."

The Fifth District includes Santa Maria and Guadalupe, as well as unincorporated areas of northern Santa Barbara County.

If one of the candidates gets more than 50% of the vote, they will be the outright winner. Otherwise, the top two vote getters in the June primary will face off in the November general election.