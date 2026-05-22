Artifacts from George Washington, Abraham Lincoln part of new Ventura County museum exhibition

America is celebrating its 250th birthday this summer. A Ventura County museum is commemorating the big anniversary with an exhibition featuring historic artifacts from our nation’s history, such as letters and personal belongings from figures like George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, and Abraham Lincoln.

"We wanted to put an exhibition together to celebrate America's 250 years, " said Melissa Giller, who is the Chief Marketing Officer for the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute . "This exhibition, although it focuses quite heavily on the Revolutionary War and Civil War, takes you through all 250 years of America."

The exhibition is called America 250 .

"These artifacts are absolutely incredible," said Giller. "They're truly iconic treasures that define America's history. There's everything from artifacts and letters and documents from George Washington and Benjamin Franklin and Thomas Jefferson, to Abraham Lincoln's 'I Would Save The Union' letter. We have the actual bloody gloves he was wearing the night of his assassination, including the Ford's Theater ticket stub found in his pocket after he died. We have the cannon that was the turning point of the war. We have a letter from John Hancock, written one hour before Paul Revere's ride, saying that he knew the redcoats were coming."

Lance Orozco / KCLU Some of artist John Trumbull's series of paintings about the Revolutionary War, and Declaration of Independence are on display in the America 250 exhibition.

The Presidential Library and Museum’s staff put together the exhibition, reaching out to other museums and private collectors. "My favorite item we borrowed from the National Archives is the actual Oath of Allegiance card that Benedict Arnold signed that he was going to be faithful to the U.S. Army. That one I just absolutely love," said Giller.

Giller said there are about 100 artifacts in the exhibition. She talked about how they were able to borrow some of the rare Abraham Lincoln items. "We reached out to Christie's Auction House to see if they had sold anything recently that dates back to the Revolutionary War. They connected us to a gentleman who had just purchased a campaign button for Abraham Lincoln for President. We reached out to see if he would loan us the campaign button," said Giller. "He said sure, but he said he also had the ticket stub from Ford's Theater and the bloody gloves, and also offered them, too."

Lance Orozco / KCLU A number of Revolutionary War and Civil War firearms are on display in the new Reagan Library exhibition about American history.

As finishing touches were being put on the exhibition, one of the experts working on it was preparing to mount a musket from the 1800’s in a display case.

"It's a flintlock, American-made, with a British lock on it," said Rob Zucca, an Exhibit Specialist with the Reagan Library. He talked about what it’s like working with the actual artifacts of history. "You almost have to detach yourself from something when you're handling it, because if you let yourself go nuts as to how rare it is, your hands start shaking."

While most of the artifacts date back to the revolutionary and civil war eras, there are some more recent parts of history. One of them is an artifact from one of America’s most famous space missions. A flag that was on the Apollo 11 mission, which was the first time man set foot on the moon, is among the items on display.

Giller talked about what they hope visitors take away from the new exhibition.

"We somewhat remember what we learned in fifth-grade or eighth-grade history. But to see these items up close and personal brings history to life, and helps us remember why America was founded, and what we need to do to keep her free."

America 250 opened May 22 and runs through September 20. Admission to the new exhibition is free with paid admission to the Presidential Library.