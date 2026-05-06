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California Coast News

The all blue show that's family-friendly comes to the South Coast

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published May 6, 2026 at 5:14 PM PDT
The Blue Man Group is performing a short run of shows on the South Coast
The Blue Man Group
The Blue Man Group is performing a short run of shows on the South Coast

The Blue Man Group is performing its unique stage show in Thousand Oaks and Santa Barbara.

They are silent, bald, blue-painted performers who mix art with music and comedy.

The Blue Man Group is a unique and unconventional entertainment experience, which has drawn audiences for decades, with over 50 million people already having seen their show.

The show is now coming to the South Coast — and has a new character. Alongside the three bald blue men, for the first time, is a woman! She's named 'Rockstar' and is played by Mackenna Tolfa.

"Blue Man Group is, I think, a very difficult show to describe," Tolfa told KCLU. "A lot of the Blue Man stuff is drumming, creating music out of what seems to us to be everyday objects."

Blue Man Group is not just a show, it’s a total immersive experience, and — explains Tolfa, it's a chance to reconnect with our inner – and outer – child and experience unexpected joy.

"It's a show for all ages. There is no speaking from the actors at all in the show. So much of the show is about breaking the fourth wall that is typically there for a lot of other live shows. And sometimes I think it puts the audience members out of their comfort zone in the best possible way, just because you don't necessarily expect what happens in the show to happen," she said.

"I think it's kind of the purest form of experiencing joy and going back to your childlike self."

Tolfa said the goal of a Blue Man Group show is to celebrate all that we have in common as human beings — our curiosity, our creativity, and our need for community.

"The most simplistic definition, I would say, Blue Man, is about connecting with your fellow humans on a more human level than maybe we are able to these days in our digital world. Just experiencing live music together and connecting in that way."

On why the performers are blue, she said, "A lot of the decisions for the design of the show actually come from real art pieces. So that's part of it, but also, I think, just making the Blue Men as non-human as possible and picking a color that isn't associated with any particular race and making everyone feel involved in the storytelling."

The Blue Man Group is performing in Santa Barbara at the Granada Theater on Wednesday, May 6, and at the Fred Kavli Theater in Thousand Oaks from May 8 to 10.
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Local News california coast newscal coast newslocal news
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award for three consecutive years in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 12 Golden Mike Awards, 8 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity and Use of Sound.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for 13 years and is both an American and British citizen and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday