Nine-year-old Santa Barbara County boy wins environmentalist award for saving a swarm of bees

Nine-year-old West Lang fearlessly watches the busy worker bees as they come and go in a hive in his yard at home in Santa Ynez.

"These are the bees that are the most important hive to me because they're the biggest," West said. "They help us grow fruit and give us honey."

When a disturbed swarm of bees sent students inside during recess at SYV Charter School, 4th grader West knew exactly what to do. After school, he and his dad, Jason, safely relocated the bees, ensuring no bees — or students — were harmed.

"They were bearding on a tree. It's where all the bees group together while it's hot and they don't have somewhere to stay," explained West. "We rescued them the night before a storm. We saved the bees because they would have died in the storm."

Now, Lang’s quick thinking and environmental stewardship are being celebrated by non-profit Explore Ecology. His proud mom, Eileen Granger, said the award is a lovely surprise but not entirely surprising given West’s love for bugs.

"We're so proud," said Granger. "We have seen a natural inclination towards the environment since he was little. He's always loved bugs and bees. He's always shown a tenderness and love for nature and the environment. So I wasn't that surprised when we heard the story about the bee rescue at school."

Lang is one of several young environmental ambassadors and educators being recognized for their contributions to the environment at the Environmental Stewardship Awards.

"It renews our hope in this next generation that teachers are inspiring students," explained Lindsey Johnson, Chief Executive of Explore Ecology, who put on the awards. "Students take it on themselves and run with these project ideas to help our environment. We look for initiative and creativity. We look at inspiring stories and the impactful work that they are doing. We have an environmental education program that focuses on waste reduction and water quality education. And we reach about 20,000 students a year through that program on field trips."

The Environmental Stewardship Awards are being held on Thursday in Santa Barbara.