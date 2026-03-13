Trailblazing female aviator receives prestigious award for her contributions to flying

Cecilia Stratford is flicking through a scrapbook of her achievements in aviation. She stops at the certificate marking her first-ever solo flight, dated November 23, 1975.

Now, she’s being recognized for 50 years of flying safely.

"The award is the FAA Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award," said Stratford. "When I first started flying, it was just because a boyfriend asked me if I wanted to fly in his airplane. How could I say no? And then from that moment of my first takeoff, I was just amazed how magical it was."

The Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award is named in honor of Orville and Wilbur Wright, aviation pioneers credited with inventing, building, and flying the world’s first successful motor-operated airplane. As well as a major, celebratory milestone in a pilot's career, it’s a moment to reflect.

"There are more opportunities for women right now than there were back then," said Stratford.

She added that she never saw her gender as a barrier to flying, and her late husband would delight in people's surprise that she was a pilot.

Caroline Feraday / KCLU Ceci has thousands of hours of flying experience over the decades

Stratford's home at University Village is a testament to her passion for flying. The walls are adorned with pictures of aircraft, and her pale blue eyes dance with excitement as she describes some of her adventures over her decades of flying, culminating in 4,100 hours of flight time.

"I found something that I could show passion for, something that I could pursue, something I could share, something I can stimulate my brain with, because you're always learning, and if you stop learning in an airplane, then that's not good," she said.

"Being in control of the aircraft is one of the pleasures of it, to be able to control where you're going and how high you go and the power landing. Going where you want to go, navigating. I loved to navigate; it was really fun. You're working with charts and maps and looking down at our earth, it's beautiful. The most exciting adventure was flying to Alaska. We went to Canada, and through Canada, we camped out along the way with the airplane on the grass and these really neat little airports in Canada. It was exciting."

Stratford said she could never anticipate that her first flight would lead to a lifelong love for flying, but that she did know life would never be the same after that first experience.

"I just knew after that my life had changed, and I started learning more about aerodynamics, about the engine, about how to support other women, and I didn't get paid for anything I've done. It's all been volunteer work," she said.

Only about 6% of pilots were female then, and not much has changed about that number even today. Stratford has been a teacher and role model for those considering a career in the skies.