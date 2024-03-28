2024
California Coast News

A breath of fresh air for an underserved elementary school on the South Coast

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published March 28, 2024 at 3:30 PM PDT
Students at Elmhurst Elementary School welcomed their 15 new trees
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
Students at Elmhurst Elementary School welcomed their 15 new trees

15 new trees were planted at the school in Ventura on Thursday.

There’s plenty of green open space at Elmhurst Elementary School in Ventura. But, the school yard – until today, had very few trees.

Now, it has fifteen trees…which the students here have all named and taken part in celebrating.

As well as inspiring them to appreciate nature, the trees will make a huge difference for the students, says school principal Deanna Baczek.

"It's outstanding. The school has been here over 60 years and over the years sometimes we lose trees," she explained.

"Being able to plant trees that are a little more developed so that they will provide shade like this one is already providing some shade. We have a very large yard at our school. We also have a lot of areas where we don't have trees. And you know, we need to have our open areas so that we can play soccer and our various activities. But we also need to be able to provide shade for the students. And we also have classes that study birds and do a lot of birdwatching. So the more trees and shrubs we have, the more birds and critters we have," said Baczek.

It’s taken two years to get the idea to the point of planting, after a grant from non-profit ReLeaf, Southern California Edison and CalFire made it possible. Barbara Brown is from ReLeaf.

"Our goal is to add to the urban canopy of Ventura in any way we can. And this is our very first school tree planting, and we've been trying for two years. And finally everything lined up and we were able to plant 15 trees," said Brown.

And the kids here? Well…they dig them!

Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022 and 2023.

Since joining the station she's won 7 Golden Mike Awards, 4 Los Angeles Press Club Awards and 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for ten years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday