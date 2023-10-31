Ventura County First Responders bring the Halloween holiday to the pediatric intensive care unit

Batman is rappelling down the side of Ventura County Medical Center, in front of a group of children, their care-givers, doctors and nurses. For many of the children here, on the pediatric intensive care unit, who are attached to tubes, oxygen tanks, and monitors…it’s the most they’ve been able to get outside for some time.

Batman is Captain Brian McGrath from Ventura County Fire Department – one of the many first responders who have shown up at the medical center Tuesday to bring Halloween to the youngsters who are being treated here, and he says it's rewarding to be able to bring them some excitement.

"Being able to give a great morning for kids here on Halloween and be able to celebrate them even though they're in their little time of need. It's nice to come over here and say hi," he said.

Caroline Feraday / KCLU Batman rappelled down the side of the Medical Center

McGrath's rappelling talents are normally at work with Ventura County Fire Department on the urban search and rescue team.

"We do over the side rescues. We do over the side of the buildings. Multiple different types of rope rescues," he said. Although, those are usually without the additional of a Batman outfit and cape.

He was joined by another colleague, Spider-Man, and overhead the Ventura County Search and Rescue helicopter hovered – as the doctors also got into the spirit of things.

"This is pretty standard attire for me here. My baby blue tux with the top hat. Yeah. So I'm dressed as Harry from Dumb and Dumber today, but it's somewhat semi-formal today," joked physician Todd Flosi. He says bringing the holiday to the children gives them a serious boost.

"The two worst holidays to be hospitalized as a child are Christmas and Halloween. We make every effort to get kids out of the hospital prior to those days or on those days. But there's just some times when it doesn't work and kids need to be here," he said.

"So bringing the holiday to them just makes the world of difference because, you know, they're begging, 'Can I go home? Can I go home? I just want to see my friends. I just want to wear my costume'. And here we can kind of let them sort of be part of the festivities and have a little bit of that that kind of kick them back in a tough time," said Flosi.

Caroline Feraday / KCLU Batman and patients watch Spider-Man rappel down the building

Caroline Feraday / KCLU Batman and Spider-Man meet patients at the pediatric intensive care unit at Ventura County Medical Center

Season Hail’s three-year-old daughter – who is a patient here - was enthralled to meet the superheroes in person.

"She's just glad to be outside today. Actually, she hasn't been outside in like two days now, so she's just excited to just be outside," said Hail.

Parent Michelle Michen says she appreciates the morale boost for her son, who is a patient here.

"It's a blessing to be here and experience this with my son. He gets to see superheroes at the hospital. It's not just the nurses and the doctors. You know, it's kind of scary...and I think it's important to have the kids experience this so that they're not always traumatized with the hospital. You know, they'll take a good memory with them," said Michen.

Dad Christian Magnaye’s 7-year-old daughter is also in the hospital.

"She was actually worried that she's going to miss Halloween. So she's happy when she found out they were they're going to have something for them, you know, So she's happy," said Magnaye.