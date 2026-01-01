KCLU wins three Los Angeles Press Club Awards

KCLU Senior Reporter Caroline Feraday has won the LA Press Club’s “Audio Journalist of the Year” award for the fourth time.

Caroline also won the first-place award for “Best (Audio) Lifestyle Feature” for A rescue camel lives with his human best friend on a ranch.

She was also recognized in several other categories, including 2nd and 3rd place for “Best Personality Profile Under 10 Minutes, 2nd place for “Best Entertainment Reporting,” 2nd place for “Best Use of Sound,” and 3rd place for “Breaking News or News Feature.”

KCLU News Director Lance Orozco won the award for "Best Radio Documentary" for Apocalypse: 80 Years Later, a look back at the end of World War II through the eyes of local residents on the anniversary of its ending.

The awards were announced at the LA Press Club's annual show on June 28 in Los Angeles.