KCLU wins major honors from California journalism group

KCLU won seven Golden Mike awards for excellence in news reporting from the Radio & Television News Association of Southern California.

The KCLU team of Lance Orozco, Caroline Feraday, Russ Maloney, and Dave Meyer won the small market radio division award for “Best Radio Continuing Coverage” for their work on 2024’s Mountain Fire in Ventura County. Orozco won the small market radio award for “Best Radio Live Reporting” for his field reporting from the lines of the Mountain Fire.

Meyer won the Golden Mike for "Best Radio Newscast Under 15 Minutes” in the small market division for “KCLU News at 7 PM with Dave Meyer.”

Feraday won the award for “Best Radio Environment Reporting” for Trash Talk: Environmentalists Clear Remote Beach, a story about volunteers traveling to the Channel Islands to clear garbage from island beaches.

Orozco won three additional Golden Mikes. He won for “Best Radio Medical and Science Reporting” for Battling Parkinson’s: Boxing Fights the Disease, a story about how a Newbury Park gym offers boxing workouts as Parkinson’s therapy.

He also won for “Best Radio Long Form Program or Documentary, Division B” for Apocalypse: 80 Years Later, a look back at World War II through the eyes of people in the military, concentration camp survivors, and others in Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties on the 80th anniversary of the end of the war.

And, he received the award for “Best Radio Business and Consumer Reporting” for The Egg McMuffin Turns 50, a feature story about the breakfast food favorite’s little known creation in Santa Barbara County.

The RTNA awards were presented at the organization's 76th annual awards show March 21 at the Universal Hilton Hotel in Universal City. The RTNA is the nonprofit group representing broadcast newsrooms in Southern California on issues like media access to news stories.