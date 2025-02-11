Abrupt changes to NIH funding rules could disrupt cancer research clinical trials

What's at stake in cancer research as the Trump administration moves to cut "indirect funding" to universities? The immediate past leader of the National Cancer Institute says clinical trials will be disrupted. The Heritage Foundation architect of the plan says universities have been ripping off taxpayers. And 22 state attorneys general are suing to stop the effort. UF 2way by Yuki Noguchi, for ME Tuesday 2/11. Webber edit.

