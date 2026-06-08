Wellness & Wine: An Evening with the NeuroField Team

NeuroField Neurotherapy invites the Santa Barbara community to a free open house featuring wine, "Stim Water," and light refreshments, with clinic tours, live neurostimulation demonstrations, and brief talks from CEO Dr. Tiff Thompson and Dr. Nicholas Dogris. Whether you're navigating a health challenge, curious about brain optimization, or simply want to connect with like-minded people, this is a warm, no-pressure evening designed to take the mystery out of brain health care. Come with your questions. Come as you are.