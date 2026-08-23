Voices Rock Youth Choir Comes to Westlake Village

Voices Rock California is launching a new Youth Rock Choir for students in grades 2–8 at Aspire Dance Studio in Westlake Village.

Led by vocalist and music educator Savannah Koenig, the choir gives young singers a fun, supportive place to sing rock and pop music, build confidence, make friends and experience the joy of singing together.

No auditions and no prior choir experience required.

Mondays, 3:45–5:00 p.m.

Beginning September 14

Aspire Dance Studio

5700 Corsa Ave., Suite 106

Westlake Village, CA

Information and registration: www.voicesrockcalifornia.com