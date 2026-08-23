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Voices Rock Youth Choir Comes to WESTLAKE VILLAGE

Voices Rock Youth Choir Comes to WESTLAKE VILLAGE

Voices Rock Youth Choir Comes to Westlake Village

Voices Rock California is launching a new Youth Rock Choir for students in grades 2–8 at Aspire Dance Studio in Westlake Village.
Led by vocalist and music educator Savannah Koenig, the choir gives young singers a fun, supportive place to sing rock and pop music, build confidence, make friends and experience the joy of singing together.
No auditions and no prior choir experience required.

Mondays, 3:45–5:00 p.m.
Beginning September 14
Aspire Dance Studio
5700 Corsa Ave., Suite 106
Westlake Village, CA
Information and registration: www.voicesrockcalifornia.com

Aspire Dance Studio
see website
Every week through Nov 16, 2026.
Monday: 03:45 PM - 05:00 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Voices Rock California
3035709602
betsy@voicesrockcalifornia.com
www.voicesrockcalifornia.com

Artist Group Info

Betsy Leighton
betsy@voicesrockcalifornia.com
www.voicesrockcalifornia.com
Aspire Dance Studio
5700 Corsa Avenue, Suite 106
Westlake Cillage, California 91662
303-570-9602
betsy@voicesrockcalifornia.com
www.voicesrockcalifornia.com