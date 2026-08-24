Voices Rock Adult Choir Comes to Westlake Village

Love to sing? Voices Rock California is launching a new no-audition adult rock and pop choir at Aspire Dance Studio in Westlake Village.

Led by vocalist and music educator Savannah Koenig, Voices Rock welcomes experienced singers as well as people who haven’t sung in years or aren’t sure they consider themselves singers. No auditions and no need to read music. Just come sing, meet people and have fun.

Thursdays, 7:45–9:00 p.m.

Beginning September 10

Aspire Dance Studio

5700 Corsa Ave., Suite 106

Westlake Village, CA

Information and registration: voicesrockcalifornia.com