VOICES ROCK ADULT CHOIR COMES TO WESTLAKE VILLAGE
VOICES ROCK ADULT CHOIR COMES TO WESTLAKE VILLAGE
Voices Rock Adult Choir Comes to Westlake Village
Love to sing? Voices Rock California is launching a new no-audition adult rock and pop choir at Aspire Dance Studio in Westlake Village.
Led by vocalist and music educator Savannah Koenig, Voices Rock welcomes experienced singers as well as people who haven’t sung in years or aren’t sure they consider themselves singers. No auditions and no need to read music. Just come sing, meet people and have fun.
Thursdays, 7:45–9:00 p.m.
Beginning September 10
Aspire Dance Studio
5700 Corsa Ave., Suite 106
Westlake Village, CA
Information and registration: voicesrockcalifornia.com
Aspire Dance Studio
See website
Every week through Nov 12, 2026.
Thursday: 07:30 PM - 08:45 PM
Thursday: 07:30 PM - 08:45 PM
Event Supported By
Voices Rock California
3035709602
betsy@voicesrockcalifornia.com
Aspire Dance Studio
5700 Corsa Ave Suite 106 Westlake VillageWestlake Village, California 91362
747-222-7480
Betsy@voicesrockcalifornia.com