Vista: Selections from SLOMA’s Permanent Collection is an exhibition that looks back with gratitude and forward with hope. Taking up both the Nybak Gallery and the Gray Wing, SLOMA presents a selection of works from its Permanent Collection — works that have been entrusted to this institution’s care by local collectors, artists and their families who believed in the vital importance of the arts on the Central Coast. It is an important moment: the last exhibition of its kind in our current home at 1010 Broad Street before SLOMA expands into its new home on Higuera Street, opening in summer 2027. 1010 Broad will continue to be an important part of SLOMA’s identity, as it will take on new life centered on education and community collaboration. Vista is an opportunity to pause here, in these rooms, and celebrate the artists and individuals whose work and dedication have shaped this place across decades.

SLOMA traces its origins to the San Luis Obispo Art Association, founded in the 1950s. The Permanent Collection was conceived by longtime volunteer curator Arne Nybak — a staunch supporter of the visual arts and of this region’s artists since the early days of the Art Center in the 1960s and 1970s. The Board of Directors established the collection in 1998 as a testament to the artistic richness of the Central Coast and to honor Nybak’s decades of service. The artists represented here were dedicated to their practices, to the landscape around them, and to enduring traditions of plein air painting, figure drawing, and working from life. This exhibition is an homage to them and their creative vision.