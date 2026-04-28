U. S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Promotes Boating Safety

National Safe Boating Week this year May 16-22, 2026 is observed to bring attention to important life-saving tips for recreational boaters so that they can have a safer, more fun experience out on the water throughout the year.

Visit the U. S. Coast Guard Auxiliary booth at Local events in Ventura County and San Luis Obispo County.

* May 1-3: Westcoast Outdoor Sportfishing and Boat Show, Ventura County Fair Grounds

* May 2: Boat Specialists 50th Anniversary Boat Show,

* May 16: 16th Annual Safe Boating Expo, Channel Islands Harbor

* May 16: Morro Bay Safe Boating Day

* May 17: Port San Luis Safe Boating Day

During National Safe Boating Week, the U.S. Coast Guard and the National Safe Boating Council, along with federal, state, and local safe boating partners encourage all boaters to explore and enjoy America’s beautiful waters responsibly.

The Coast Guard estimates that human error accounts for most boating accidents and that life jackets could prevent nearly 75 percent of boating fatalities. Through basic boating safety procedures – carrying life-saving emergency distress and communications equipment, wearing life jackets, at-tending safe boating courses, participating in free boat safety checks, and staying sober when navigating – we can help ensure boaters on America’s coastal, inland, and offshore waters stay safe throughout the season.

The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary 's Boat America course is an introductory boater certificate course designed for the novice boater. The 1-day course consists of seven core lessons, providing up-to-date knowledge for boating safety. Coast Guard Auxiliary ci-vilian instructors are experienced recreational boaters with in-depth knowledge of boating safety and skills. Topics include Introduction to Boating, Boating Law, Safety Equipment, Safe Operation and Navigation, Boating Emergencies, Trailering, and Sports and Boating tips.