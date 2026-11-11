Tree Lighting Celebration
Tree Lighting Celebration
Be part of the magic as The Collection lights up its holiday tree at the annual Tree Lighting Celebration in Collection Park. The festivities will feature live music from Music Freqs, a performance by American Idol contestant Lynzee Fraye and Santa himself will make a special appearance before the firework show. Presented by Natural Green Landscape & Construction, Inc., with Oxnard College Career Education as a supporting sponsor.
The Collection at RiverPark
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 18 Nov 2026
The Collection at RiverPark
2751 Park View CtOxnard, California 93036
(805) 278-9500