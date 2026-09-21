TOArts presents Dorrance Dance
TOArts presents Dorrance Dance
Featuring Elizabeth Burke and Luke Hickey
A Swing Suite/SOUNDspace/REDUX
Dorrance Dance is an award-winning tap dance company based in New York City. Founded in 2011 by MacArthur “Genius” award winner, choreographer and tap dancer Michelle Dorrance, the company is celebrated for connecting tap's history to contemporary urban culture and infusing the art form with theatricality and humor.
Fred Kavli Theater
08:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
TOArts
Artist Group Info
Dorrance Dance
Fred Kavli Theater
2100 E Thousand Oaks BlvdThousand Oaks , California 91362
contact@cvyo.org