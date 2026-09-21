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TOArts presents Dorrance Dance

Photo: DORRANCE DANCE 92NY Center for Culture & Arts New works by Dorrance Dance company members, Elizabeth Burke, Luke Hickey, and Claudia Rahardjanoto premiered followed by the critically-acclaimed SOUNDspace — a landmark work that brought the company to prominence — on the occasion of its 10th anniversary. Performance photographed: Friday, September 29, 2023; 7:00 PM; Kaufman Concert Hall at 92NY; New York, NY. Photograph: © 2023 Richard Termine PHOTO CREDIT - RICHARD TERMINE/92NY

TOArts presents Dorrance Dance

Featuring Elizabeth Burke and Luke Hickey

A Swing Suite/SOUNDspace/REDUX

Dorrance Dance is an award-winning tap dance company based in New York City. Founded in 2011 by MacArthur “Genius” award winner, choreographer and tap dancer Michelle Dorrance, the company is celebrated for connecting tap's history to contemporary urban culture and infusing the art form with theatricality and humor.

Fred Kavli Theater
08:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

TOArts
https://toarts.org/

Artist Group Info

Dorrance Dance
https://www.dorrancedance.com/
Fred Kavli Theater
2100 E Thousand Oaks Blvd
Thousand Oaks , California 91362
contact@cvyo.org
www.cvyo.org