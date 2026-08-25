TOArts Free Spotlight Arts Festival
TOArts Free Spotlight Arts Festival
TOArts is launching its inaugural Spotlight Arts Festival, bringing together local artists, performers, and community organizations for a free afternoon of art, music, creativity, and connection.
The festival will feature live performances, artist booths, hands-on activities, live painting, and more on Sunday, September 13, from 2–5 p.m. at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center. The event also highlights TOArts’ investment in emerging artists, with production led by alumni of its workforce development programs.
Date: Sunday, September 13, 2026
Time: 2-5 p.m.
Location: Bank of America Performing Arts Center
2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard
Thousand Oaks, California
Registration is free but RSVP is required to attend. Please RSVP at
givebutter.com/SpotlightFestival
For more information about TOArts and its initiatives, please visit www.toarts.org.