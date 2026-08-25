TOArts Free Spotlight Arts Festival

TOArts is launching its inaugural Spotlight Arts Festival, bringing together local artists, performers, and community organizations for a free afternoon of art, music, creativity, and connection.

The festival will feature live performances, artist booths, hands-on activities, live painting, and more on Sunday, September 13, from 2–5 p.m. at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center. The event also highlights TOArts’ investment in emerging artists, with production led by alumni of its workforce development programs.

Date: Sunday, September 13, 2026

Time: 2-5 p.m.

Location: Bank of America Performing Arts Center

2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard

Thousand Oaks, California

Registration is free but RSVP is required to attend. Please RSVP at

givebutter.com/SpotlightFestival

For more information about TOArts and its initiatives, please visit www.toarts.org.