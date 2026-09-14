The Lost Princesses of OZ – a Rudie-DeCarlo musical comedy for all ages – BACK because you asked!

It’s the World Premiere Rudie-DeCarlo Family Theatre Musical in which not one, not two, but three Dorothys encounter the Wizard, the Queen of Hearts, Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood and – well, we don’t want to give away all the surprises.

“You won’t find more professional theatre – for children or adults – anywhere in Los Angeles!” LA PARENT

Did you know that all Fairytale Portals connect directly to the land of OZ? or that the Ozian witches of the East, North, South and West have a fifth sister? Or that Emerald City is only there when you need to find it? The three Dorothys – Dorie, Dotty and Dorotea – didn’t know it either. And oh, what an adventure awaits them, and you, on this wonderful musical journey.

“One of LA’s most respected theatre companies!” The Hollywood Reporter

All ages delight in this interactive experience as they help guide our Dorothys from a little farm in Kansas along the yellow brick road to a royal destiny in Emerald City. Featuring Actors’ Repertory Theatre members Haleigh Byers, Shravana Karthekiyan, Cydne Moore, Michala Peltz, Charlotte Robinson and Francesca Whitsell , this delightful musical comedy is written and directed by Chris DeCarlo and Evelyn Rudie with magical multi-media FX by James Cooper and sparkling costume design by the award-winning Ashley Hayes. It’s the perfect weekend afternoon outing for the whole family to enjoy together.

“Best Parties in LA!” CBS.COM

Birthday parties, hosted by gaily costumed fairy tale characters, are available for every performance

Santa Monica Playhouse programs are supported in part by generous grants from the We Are Santa Monica Fund, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors through the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture, the City of Santa Monica and the Santa Monica Arts Commission, Steve and Liane Horsley and Playhouse PALS.

