The Good Good Show is Santa Barbara's longest running monthly stand up comedy show featuring the hottest comedians working today that you've seen or heard on Comedy Central, HBO MAX, Hulu, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Prime Video, Sirius XM and more.

FEATURING: Chris Walsh, Xander Beltran, Jules, Jaye Sarye and Julie Weidmann

Tickets are ONLY $10 so come have some laughs with us and enjoy a delicious craft beer (wine available too)!

7:30 p.m. $10