The Good Good Show is Santa Barbara's longest running monthly stand up comedy show featuring the hottest comedians working today that you've seen or heard on Comedy Central, Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, Last Comic Standing, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Nick at Nite, Sirius XM and more.

FEATURING: Dave Waite, Rubi Nicholas, Alex Mesrobian, Hannah Gansen and Julie Weidmann

Tickets are ONLY $10 so come have some laughs with us and enjoy a delicious craft beer (wine available too)!

7:30 p.m. $10

Show is 21+