The Good Good Show is Santa Barbara's longest running monthly stand up comedy show and on September 19th, we are celebrating 7 years!!

The show features some of the hottest comedians working today that you've seen or heard on Comedy Central, Netflix, HBO MAX, Hulu, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Comics Unleashed, Sirius XM and more.

FEATURING: Mav Viola, Steven Briggs, Pallavi Gunalan, and Julie Weidmann

Tickets are ONLY $10 so come have some laughs with us and enjoy a delicious craft beer (wine available too)!

7:30 p.m. $10 presale/$15 at the door

Show is 21+