The Good Good Show
The Good Good Show
The Good Good Show is Santa Barbara's longest running monthly stand up comedy show and on September 19th, we are celebrating 7 years!!
The show features some of the hottest comedians working today that you've seen or heard on Comedy Central, Netflix, HBO MAX, Hulu, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Comics Unleashed, Sirius XM and more.
FEATURING: Mav Viola, Steven Briggs, Pallavi Gunalan, and Julie Weidmann
Tickets are ONLY $10 so come have some laughs with us and enjoy a delicious craft beer (wine available too)!
7:30 p.m. $10 presale/$15 at the door
Show is 21+
Night Lizard Brewing Co.
10
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Night Lizard Brewing Co.
607 State StreetSanta Barbara, California 93101