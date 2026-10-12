The 1st Literary Chalkfest at the Buellton Library

Come have fun and show off your creativity! We will be chalk-painting sections all around the Buellton Library. Open to kids and adults, artist and non-artists alike! No experience required! This is a community event. Any level of artists and anyone wanting to participate. Everyone is welcome!

The theme is BOOKS! A book cover, a book title, a scene from a book, spines of books, etc. GET CREATIVE! Art will remain on display for 1 week after. We will be supplying each spot a box of limited colored basic chalks, but you may also bring your own washable chalk/chalk paint.

There is no registration fee PER SPOT, the registration is paid for by the Arts & Culture Foundation. Since there will be only 30 squares available (approx. 3' x 3') – registration will be on a first come, first registered basis.

Kindly No dogs at the event to preserve the artwork.

& our bookstore will be OPEN for the day during the event.

Light refreshments will be available.

This event is sponsored by the Friends of the Buellton Library and the City of Buellton's Arts & Culture Program.Register by 10/20/26 - Additional parameters and details are on the registration form at the link below.

REGISTRATION LINK:

https://forms.gle/VxAJonyW7cMGfZPAA