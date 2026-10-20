Talk: Way Back When: Santa Barbara in 1926
Talk: Way Back When: Santa Barbara in 1926
A talk by author Betsy J. Green
Join author Betsy J. Green for a presentation on her latest publication, Way Back When: Santa Barbara in 1926.
Time-travel back to the 1926 New Year’s Eve party at the Carrillo Hotel and reminisce about the best stories of the year in Santa Barbara. Discover the untold stories of people, animals, cars, movies, radios, and numerous lawbreakers thumbing their noses at Prohibition! Tsk, tsk!
Santa Barbara Historical Museum
$10-20
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 4 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Santa Barbara Historical Museum
(805) 966-1601
media@sbhistorical.org
Santa Barbara Historical Museum
136 East De La Guerra StreetSanta Barbara, California 93101
(805) 966-1601
media@sbhistorical.org