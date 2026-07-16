Swingin' By the Sea
Swingin' By the Sea
On August 15th the Chapman Estate Foundation will be hosting our 11th annual fundraiser. More than just a wonderful event, Swingin' by the Sea helps support the preservation of the Chapman Estate and ensures this historic property can continue serving as a place of connection, culture, and community for generations to come. Please join us and enjoy live music, exciting auction items, as well as food and wine from local vendors.
Chapman Estate
$150
02:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Chapman Estate Foundation
8052347086
chapmanestatefoundation@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
chapmanestatefoundation@gmail.com
Chapman Estate
1243 Ocean Blvd.Shell Beach, California 93449
8052347087
chapmanestatefoundation@gmail.cm