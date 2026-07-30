SUMMER BOOK SALE - NEW HOURS
SUMMER BOOK SALE - NEW HOURS
Our quarterly super-sized book sale!
Used Books, CDs, DVDs & Puzzles
Saturday, August 15th, 10am - 2pm
Sunday, 12pm -3pm
Monday, 10am - Noon
Tuesday, 2pm-4pm
Plus a Special Members only on Saturday from 9am to 10am
Buellton Library, Friends Room
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM, every day through Aug 18, 2026.
Event Supported By
Friends of the Buellton Library
Friendsofthebuelltonlibrary202@gmail.com
Buellton Library, Friends Room
202 Dairyland RdBuellton , California 93427