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Stars, Stripes & Santa Barbara: Doublewide Kings Benefit Concert + Independence Day Pop-Up Exhibition Opening

Stars, Stripes & Santa Barbara: Doublewide Kings Benefit Concert + Independence Day Pop-Up Exhibition Opening

Stars, Stripes & Santa Barbara
Doublewide Kings Benefit Concert + Independence Day Pop-Up Exhibition Opening
Wednesday, July 1, 2026
6:30 PM – 9:00 PM

Join us for an unforgettable summer evening celebrating America’s approaching 250th anniversary with live music, local history, and community spirit at the Santa Barbara Historical Museum. Enjoy a special benefit concert featuring the Doublewide Kings alongside the opening of a unique pop-up exhibition showcasing cherished Independence Day memories from the recently preserved Santa Barbara News-Press Collection.

Through historic photographs and archival images, guests will relive the sights, sounds, and traditions of Santa Barbara summers past while celebrating the spirit of Independence Day and the community’s shared history.

Purchase Tickets Here:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/stars-stripes-santa-barbara-doublewide-kings-concert-tickets-1988816511724?aff=oddtdtcreator&keep_tld=true

Santa Barbara Historical Museum
06:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 1 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Santa Barbara Historical Museum
(805) 966-1601
media@sbhistorical.org
http://www.santabarbaramuseum.com
Santa Barbara Historical Museum
136 East De La Guerra Street
Santa Barbara, California 93101
(805) 966-1601
media@sbhistorical.org
https://www.sbhistorical.org/events/