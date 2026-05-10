Stars, Stripes & Santa Barbara

Doublewide Kings Benefit Concert + Independence Day Pop-Up Exhibition Opening

Wednesday, July 1, 2026

6:30 PM – 9:00 PM

Join us for an unforgettable summer evening celebrating America’s approaching 250th anniversary with live music, local history, and community spirit at the Santa Barbara Historical Museum. Enjoy a special benefit concert featuring the Doublewide Kings alongside the opening of a unique pop-up exhibition showcasing cherished Independence Day memories from the recently preserved Santa Barbara News-Press Collection.

Through historic photographs and archival images, guests will relive the sights, sounds, and traditions of Santa Barbara summers past while celebrating the spirit of Independence Day and the community’s shared history.

Purchase Tickets Here:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/stars-stripes-santa-barbara-doublewide-kings-concert-tickets-1988816511724?aff=oddtdtcreator&keep_tld=true