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St. Vincent's 16th Annual Fashion Show & Luncheon

St. Vincent's 16th Annual Fashion Show & Luncheon

Join St. Vincent's for its 16th Annual Fashion Show & Luncheon, presented by Claudia Lash and Pat Lupo, on Saturday, November 28, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Rosewood Miramar Beach in Montecito.

The afternoon will feature a silent auction of handmade gift baskets, lunch, and fashion shows by BoHoJo and Wildflower Women & Sandbox Kids, with KEYT's Tracy Lehr serving as emcee.

Proceeds benefit St. Vincent's Family Strengthening Program, Santa Barbara's only transitional housing program for single mothers and their young children.

Tickets are $175 per person, with $200 off tables of 10.

Rosewood Miramar Beach
Tickets are $175 per person, with $200 off tables of 10.
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 28 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

St. Vincent's
(805) 683-6381 ext. 104
hlopez@sv-sb.org
https://www.stvincents-sb.org/?utm_source=chatgpt.com
Rosewood Miramar Beach
1759 South Jameson Lane
Montecito, California 93108
https://www.rosewoodhotels.com/en/miramar-beach-montecito